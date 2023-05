Beetlejuice 2 has a release date set for September 6, 2024 and yes… Michael Keaton will be back as Beetlejuice. Tim Burton will once again be at the helm and Winona Ryder will once again play Lydia Deetz. Jenna Ortega joins the cast as her daughter.

The original was released in 1988!! The sequel is also rumored to have Jennifer Aniston’s ex-hubby, Justin Theroux.