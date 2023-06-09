KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Aniston Is Dropping Juicy Nuggets About Season 3 Of “The Morning Show”

June 9, 2023 6:20AM AKDT
Jennifer Aniston says season 3 of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+  this fall is “a juicy one.”  “Everybody’s getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year.”

And they got the greenlight for a season 4 even before knowing how season 3 is going to do.

“Everybody has a secret. We’re revealing a lot of secrets. There’s definitely romance,” Aniston said. “Mr. Jon Hamm is a big one. We were very excited to get him. Isn’t he the nicest guy? He’s this very handsome leading man and then he’s got this funny and… it’s just so fabulous.”

 

