KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Matthew Perry Texted Her The Day He Died

December 13, 2023 8:35AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Aniston gets personal in an interview with Variety that Matthew Perry texted her the day he passed away. She said he seemed happy and healthy.

She said, “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.” She continued “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy…tha’ts all I know.” “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one.” 

Zac Efron mentioned Perry in his speech getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame crediting the movie he starred in with Perry, “17 Again”, pushed his career to the next level.

The post Jennifer Aniston Reveals Matthew Perry Texted Her The Day He Died appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

What IfCreed
8:25pm
SurrenderGodsmack
8:21pm
Wont Take Me AliveDirty Honey
8:17pm
Its Been AwhileStaind
8:13pm
LithiumNirvana
8:08pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Does “Golden Bachelor” Have Skeletons In His Closet?
2

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions
3

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines is released from jail; must avoid aircraft
4

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Overcharged Her As Her Manager By Millions
5

Complaint seeks to halt signature gathering by group aiming to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system