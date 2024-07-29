KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Garner Gets Stuck In a Comic-Con Elevator

July 29, 2024 7:39AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Garner documents many things in her life on social media, so what else do you do when you find yourself stuck in an elevator for AN HOUR?  Yep…you post about it. And that elevator happened to be at Comic-Con!

Why was she at Comic-Con?  You may recall she was Elektra in the movie she made with ex-husband, Ben Affleck, “Daredevil”. She was there for a special screening of “Deadpool & Wolverine” (for good reason wink wink!)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

You even get to see the moment 1 hour and 11 minutes later that the fire department opens the door!

Recently Played

River Of DeceitMad Season
6:45pm
FeedbackA Day To Remember
6:43pm
PainThree Days Grace
6:39pm
Where The River FlowsCollective Soul
6:36pm
Where The River FlowsCollective Soul
6:36pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Taking Back Sunday & The Used!
2

Alaska judge who resigned in disgrace didn’t disclose conflicts in 23 cases, investigation finds
3

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
4

President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Race
5

US judge suspends Alaska Cook Inlet lease, pending additional environmental review