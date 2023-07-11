Jennifer Garner Will Bring Back “Elektra” For “Deadpool 3”
July 11, 2023 2:00AM AKDT
Variety confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as superhero Elektra in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool 3. It’s been 20 years since she played the character opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck in “Daredevil”.
Ryan Reynolds spilled the tea that Hugh Jackman was coming back as Wolverine when the announcement was made about Deadpool 3 happening, so that’s been out there for awhile.
The film will apparently be a Flash-esque multiverse mash-up.