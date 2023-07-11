KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Garner Will Bring Back “Elektra” For “Deadpool 3”

July 11, 2023 2:00AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Variety confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as superhero Elektra in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool 3. It’s been 20 years since she played the character opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck in “Daredevil”.

Ryan Reynolds spilled the tea that Hugh Jackman was coming back as Wolverine when the announcement was made about Deadpool 3 happening, so that’s been out there for awhile.

The film will apparently be a Flash-esque multiverse mash-up.

 

MORE HERE

