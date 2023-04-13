KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Lawrence Almost Hooked Taylor Swift Up With A Date?

April 13, 2023 5:36AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

As the world digests Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breaking up, there was a time when Taylor had her eyes set on Bradley Cooper. This was at a time when the world thought Bradley and Jennifer Lawrence were dating due to their great on-screen chemistry.

While the sparks didn’t fly for Louisville’s sweetheart and Cooper, Jennifer tried to set up Bradley with Taylor Swift, but he just wasn’t that into her. A source close to Bradley told Radar Online, “First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor.” Bradley felt Taylor was too young, being 16 years her senior, and he wanted something more serious at the time.

If you played matchmaker, who would you pair Taylor up with?

