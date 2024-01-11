KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding

January 11, 2024 7:30AM AKST
Source: YouTube

This….is so Jennifer. Page Six got a funny little story out of Jennifer Lawrence about why her wedding was “so stressful”. What was it so stressful? Well, she was busy being too worried about her guests having fun that she wasn’t having fun at her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney.

She was stressing over one guest in particular at her rehearsal dinner…80-year-old Robert De Niro. She saw him kind of wandering around by himself and just went up to him and told him “it’s ok, you can go home.” He was nice and talked to her parents but he didn’t know anybody and she was worried he didn’t want to be there. So he left and she felt better LOL!

