Jennifer Lawrence Would Do Another ‘Hunger Games’ Movie

We need this to happen! While promoting her new flick “No Hard Feelings,” Louisville’s Jennifer Lawrence was asked about “The Hunger Games.” Understandable since the prequel, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” comes out on November 17th, 2023.

When asked if she would ever do another movie, she said, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.” She added, “My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

In the meantime, you can see her in the raunchy coming-of-age comedy No Hard Feelings (RED BAND TRAILER HAS SOME LANGUAGE AND ADULT CONTENT!)

She also called out a middle school bully and apologized to a kid name Tyler she pantsed in school!