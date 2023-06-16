Jennifer Lawrence’s Mom Sold Her Used Toilet On Craigslist

“Thanks mom!” LOLOL

This sounds so JLaw. In her new movie No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence answers a Craigslist ad to date this couple’s son. Turns out, she’s got a bit of Craigslist story too!

“Years ago, Lee Eisenberg (writing partner of the director of No Hard Feelings, Gene Stupnitsky) bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet,” So why was Lawrence’s mother, Karen, selling a toilet on Craigslist? “I don’t know,” says Lawrence. “I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.” “So thanks, Mom.”

Another fun fact…the movie is based on a real Craigslist ad, and the director wrote the movie with Jennifer in mind for the part.

No Hard Feelings is in theaters tomorrow.