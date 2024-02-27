KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Talk About The Heartbreak Ending Their First Engagement

February 27, 2024 7:19AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez has been spilling all the tea on her personal life with a new album, “This Is Me…Now” and movie on Amazon Prime Video of the same name inspired by that. Now in her new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, she and Ben Affleck discuss their relationship—including what went wrong the first time around.

She tells him, “I think I was angry at you for a long time,” “But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people. I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things.”

The pair called off their high-profile wedding the day before it was scheduled to take place in September of 2003. They went their separate ways in January of 2004, before getting back together nearly two decades later in the spring of 2021.

The the meantime, her twins are now 16 and she took them to Japan for their big birthday!

Recently Played

JeremyPearl Jam
5:08am
T.n.t.Ac/dc
5:04am
Zombie (cover)Bad Wolves
5:00am
Before I ForgetSlipknot
4:56am
Im Only Happy When It RainsGarbage
4:53am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
2

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
3

Man found guilty of murder in Alaska Native woman’s killing that was captured on stolen memory card
4

This Principal Kisses A Cow For A School Fundraiser
5

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman’s Life