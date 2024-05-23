Jennifer Lopez Answers A Reporter’s Question About Divorce Rumors

And when we say answered, we mean scolded the reporter who asked her about divorce rumors swirling around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. “Shame on you.”

After it was noticed there hadn’t been any pictures of Bennifer together for 47 days, rumors of divorce were stirred up and have dominated headlines in recent weeks. To be fair, she had been filming a movie called “Kiss of the Spider Woman” with lots of singing and dancing. She’s doing press for the movie “Atlas” then straight into rehearsals for her tour that kicks off at the end of June. So that may account for the lack of public sightings.

Either way, DON’T ask her about it.