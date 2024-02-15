Jennifer Lopez At The Premiere Of Her Movie…And Announces Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez got emotional talking about the impact Ben Affleck has made on her life at the premiere of the movie accompanying her album, “This Is Me…Now”. The movie and album are inspired by things she went through and all of the things she does but is a story of a woman looking for love.

Jane Fonda reluctantly decided to be a part of it despite a few reservations. She and JLo have been friends since starring in Monster-In-Law together…

And she announced on the Today show she’s launching a summer tour and presale tickets are available starting Tuesday!

“This Is Me…Now” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video February 16.