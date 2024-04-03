KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Shows And Renames Her Tour

April 3, 2024 7:00AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez quietly renamed her tour after suffering weak ticket sales. It was called This Is Me… Now, after her latest album, but now it’s called This Is Me… Live, The Greatest Hits.

  She’s clearly hoping to reel some fans back in, who probably aren’t into the new stuff. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise.  A few weeks ago, J-Lo canceled seven tour stops, likely due to weak ticket sales. In other harsh JLo news, a clip of her bodega order from her “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” movie is getting mocked ruthlessly by New Yorkers.

