KWHL KWHL Logo

Jennifer Lopez Drops Another Hint She’s Headed For A Split

July 9, 2024 7:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Fans are dissecting every move Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make amid rumors for months they are headed for divorce. The latest being a shout out Lopez made to the anniversary of one of her songs that talks about a breakup.

Sources say the couple are “very aware” that people are paying attention to whether they are wearing their wedding rings or not when seen out. The source also says they are trying to keep things amicable to do what’s best for everyone involved, including their kids and shared friends.

Recently Played

JackHardy
11:59am
JackHardy
11:59am
Scar TissueRed Hot Chili Peppers
11:56am
Crazy BitchBuckcherry
11:46am
Can U See Me In The Dark (Ft. I Prevail)Halestorm
11:42am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49
2

Alaska court weighing arguments in case challenging the use of public money for private schools
3

Wildfire forces Alaska’s Denali National Park to temporarily close entrance
4

There I Ruined It – “Baby”
5

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness