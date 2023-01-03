KWHL KWHL Logo

Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital After Snowplow Runs Over His Leg

January 3, 2023 2:34AM AKST
Share
Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital After Snowplow Runs Over His Leg

Jeremy Renner was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after a terrible accident.

Renner lives about 25 miles outside Rena, Nevada and has often posted videos of himself using his snowplow during winter storms on his property and nearby roads.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

In the accident his snowplow ran over his leg. New footage, obtained by TMZ on Monday, shows a helicopter taking off from a cleared road surrounded by feet of snow and heading to a nearby hospital with Renner clinging to life after losing a tremendous amount of blood. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, managed to place a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital.

He had surgery yesterday and “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Recently Played

Falling Away From MeKorn|
10:02pm
JackHardy|
9:59pm
Best Of YouFoo Fighters|
9:55pm
SerenityGodsmack|
9:51pm
LifelineBad Wolves|
9:48pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Orcas Crushing Ice
2

Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
3

Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
4

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
5

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies