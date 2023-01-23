Jeremy Renner: “I Broke More Than 30 Bones”

Jeremy Renner is giving fans an update on his recovery from being crushed by his huge snow plow New Year’s Day. He says he has more than 30 broken bones, saying “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Season two of his series, “Mayor of Kingstown” is now streaming on Paramount+.