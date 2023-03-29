KWHL KWHL Logo

Jeremy Renner Set To Make His First Appearance And In Depth Interview Since His Accident

March 29, 2023 6:39AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jeremy Renner will appear in person at the Rennervations world premiere April 11th in Los Angeles. This will be the first press event he’s done since he was run over by his snow plow New Year’s Day.

He’s been sharing his rehab progress as he recovers from 30 broken bones in the accident.

And he sat down with Diane Sawyer for an emotional interview talking about how severely injured he was from 7 tons crushing him, and how’s he’s fought his way back.

The interview airs on ABC Thursday April 6 at 10pm.

Recently Played

Bat CountryAvenged Sevenfold|
4:35am
Fade To BlackMetallica|
4:28am
AenimaTool|
4:20am
If Tomorrow Never ComesBad Wolves|
4:17am
WerewolfMotionless In White|
4:13am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Metallica 72 Seasons World Premiere Listening Party
2

ConocoPhillips details gas leak cause, remedies at hearing
3

Pat Sajak Tries To Wrestle A Contestant On “Wheel of Fortune”
4

Taylor Swift Donates To Food Banks And A Couple Marries At Her Show
5

Maroon 5 Launches Las Vegas Residency