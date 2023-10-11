KWHL KWHL Logo

Jerry Seinfeld Teases A “Seinfeld” Reunion

October 11, 2023 7:14AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Jerry Seinfeld might have tipped us off that something is in the works for a “Seinfeld” reunion of some kind. He was in Boston over the weekend doing stand-up when he was asked if he was happy with the show’s divisive series finale. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,”  “It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David, series creator] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

 

 

If you recall in the 1998 series finale, Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer end up behind bars in Massachusetts under the Good Samaritan Law after they witness a crime but fail to help the victim. It was one of the most-watched broadcasts in history, with 76 million viewers, but not everybody loved it. Even Seinfeld himself has admitted it could have been better.

