Joe Buck Declines 1 Million Dollar Offer to Do Play-by-Play for Porn Site
A few weeks ago Joe Buck went to Twitter to offer his sports caster talents for videos sent to him by fans. And as proven with these videos his play-by-play is sharper than ever.
But every broadcaster has to draw the line somewhere and Buck’s is Porn.
I’m not too disappointed. I already hear his voice in my head whenever I watch a good ol’ fashion stag film.
