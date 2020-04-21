      Weather Alert

Joe Buck Declines 1 Million Dollar Offer to Do Play-by-Play for Porn Site

Apr 21, 2020 @ 3:36pm
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 05: Sports caster Joe Buck attends the red carpet arrivals for the "Raise Your Voice" concert honoring Julie Andrews at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

 

A few weeks ago Joe Buck went to Twitter to offer his sports caster talents for videos sent to him by fans. And as proven with these videos his play-by-play is sharper than ever.

But every broadcaster has to draw the line somewhere and Buck’s is Porn.

I’m not too disappointed. I already hear his voice in my head whenever I watch a good ol’ fashion stag film.

Find the full story here

