Joe Buck’s play-by-play quarantine

Mar 31, 2020 @ 10:11am

Joe Buck has found a way to keep himself busy and entertained during the sports stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fox Sports announcer has turned to Twitter to help keep his skills sharp by providing play-by-play of fans doing day-to-day activities inside their homes.

So tweet a video to Joe Buck’s official twitter and all he asks in return is “If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine. Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week!”

Here the full marble race with Joe Buck. I couldn’t stop watching.

