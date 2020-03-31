Joe Buck’s play-by-play quarantine

Joe Buck has found a way to keep himself busy and entertained during the sports stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Fox Sports announcer has turned to Twitter to help keep his skills sharp by providing play-by-play of fans doing day-to-day activities inside their homes.
So tweet a video to Joe Buck’s official twitter and all he asks in return is “If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine. Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week!”
Here the full marble race with Joe Buck. I couldn’t stop watching.
This an an ancient one from like last week. @jellesmarbles blew up the internet with this gem and informs us the blue marble is named Comet and the yellow one is Pollo Loco. That said – I did my best. My smallish brain went from “marbles” to “balls” midway thru – old habits. pic.twitter.com/DsaGuHhli6
— Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020
