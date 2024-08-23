Joey Lawrence Accused Of Cheating In Divorce Drama

Woah! (If you get that reference, you get bonus points for being a “Blossom” fan back in the day!)

Joey Lawrence is being accused of cheating with Melina Alves, his co-star and writer in the upcoming movie Sockin’ It For Christmas. Her estranged husband claims he found out about the ongoing affair in March, and filed divorce documents in July. Lawrence’s wife, Samantha Cope, then filed for her own divorce on Wednesday, seeking sole custody of their 19-month-old daughter, Dylan.

She also requested only limited visitation rights for Lawrence, and blocked the court’s ability to award spousal support. Lawrence has a history of getting romantically involved with women on movie sets. He met his now-estranged wife while filming a Lifetime movie together.

