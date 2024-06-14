KWHL KWHL Logo

John Cena Hosting Shark Week This July

June 14, 2024 8:14AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

John Cena takes over hosting duties for Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week”, which kicks off July 7th! It’s the 36th year they’ve dedicated a week to shark-infested programming.

 “I usually do Shark Week from my couch — with lots of snacks, but this year I’m beyond excited to host the week dedicated to the endlessly fascinating, action heroes of the Ocean,” Cena said in a statement. “It’s a wild week of shocking new footage, new discoveries, and lots and lots of teeth.”

You can expect 21 hours of new programming, with shows like Belly of the Beast and Great White Serial Killer. What does Cena do as host? Each night, he’ll preview top moments, and interview shark experts.

