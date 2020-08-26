      Weather Alert

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time

Aug 26, 2020 @ 9:54am

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time. New York state corrections officials said Wednesday that Mark David Chapman was interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19. Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo. Chapman, who is now 65, shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has since repeatedly expressed remorse over what he calls a “senseless” act.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.