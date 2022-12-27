KWHL KWHL Logo

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About

December 27, 2022 8:22AM AKST
John Mayer’s “Your Body Is A Wonderland” is arguably his most iconic song, and for years people assumed it was written about his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Love Hewitt.

But he recently debunked that long-held rumor on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, saying it was about his one and only high school girlfriend. But even SHE might not have realized it. He admitted when he wrote that he had never even met a celebrity.

As for his current romantic status, he’s single. But he’s looking to find someone that he can go through tough times with and not even consider breaking up.

