John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

Oct 19, 2020 @ 10:18am

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a new sign naming the city’s sewage treatment plant in his honor.  Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August. Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting  on his show Sunday saying the plant takes takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with.

