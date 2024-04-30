KWHL KWHL Logo

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital

April 30, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

What are the odds of this? Two families on opposite ends of the parenting spectrum, having babies the same day at the same hospital honoring a famous couple with their baby names?

Nicole Davis and her husband just had their 12th child and named him Johnny Cash. Purely by coincidence, June Carter was born just down the hall to Sophie Clark, which was their first baby!  Once hospital staff found out, they arranged for the new moms to meet!  They had the babies’ picture together and vow to stay in touch so they can grow up together!

