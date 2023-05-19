Johnny Depp Emotional During A 7-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes Film Festival

Given the drama that was his highly publicized trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, this has to feel like triumphant validation from his peers! Johnny Depp was clearly moved by the 7-minute standing ovation he and his co-stars got at the Cannes Film Festival for his latest movie, “Jeanne du Barry”.

All the of the bad press from his bitter breakup and Heard’s op-ed painting him as a wife beater had led to him losing out on jobs in Hollywood. But after the outcome of their trial ended up revealing a different story and a verdict in his favor, he’s making his way back. When asked about all of that during a press conference, he said “Did I feel a boycott by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point, ‘None of this is happening, it’s just a weird joke or I have been asleep for 35 years,’” “Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing, because of something that is merely a bunch of kind of vowels and consonants floating in the air, you feel a boycott.” But don’t call it a comeback, and he responded “I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback’ because I didn’t go anywhere.”

Still, he was surprised he landed this role saying, “Yeah, I thought someone had made a terrible mistake. Maybe you want to try a French guy as King Louis. She (the director) thought about it for a second. I thought about it for a second. It was brave of her to choose some hillbilly from Kentucky.”

