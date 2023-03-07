KWHL KWHL Logo

Johnny Depp Is Selling More Art…And It’s Really Good

March 7, 2023 5:11AM AKST
Share
Johnny Depp Is Selling More Art…And It’s Really Good

Johnny Depp has made some serious money selling his art in the past, and he’s now selling a set of 4 paintings called the “Friends & Heroes II” collection.  There are four separate paintings of musician Bob Marley, the late actors Heath Ledger and River Phoenix and writer Hunter S. Thompson. Castle Fine Art is selling the collection.

This shows a little of his process…

On Monday, Castle Fine Art’s website indicated they’re already out of stock of all prints of the individual portraits, which sold for around $4,523.02 each.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Dead Dont DieShinedown|
5:07pm
SuperchargedAyron Jones |
5:04pm
StinkfistTool|
4:59pm
Deep EndI Prevail|
4:48pm
WishlistPearl Jam|
4:45pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Representative David Eastman on the BobRock Radio Program
2

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
3

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show
4

Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life
5

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates