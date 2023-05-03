KWHL KWHL Logo

Jonas Brothers Promise To Play Five Albums Each Night On Tour

May 3, 2023 7:33AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

That sound like a lofty goal, but the Jonas Brothers are promising to play 5 albums of music each night on their tour!

There are 35 dates on the tour which is building off what they did with their recent Broadway mini-residency (they played one of their albums in its entirety each night). Rolling Stone added up the numbers not counting breaks or chatter from the stage, and that’s 3 hours and 26 minutes. So, not sure if EVERY song on EVERY album will be played in it’s entirety or not.

The trek kicks off at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 12 and 13 and wrap up Oct. 14 in Miami.

