Judge declares mistrial in Anchorage triple-murder case

Apr 2, 2020 @ 5:44pm

An Anchorage judge has declared a mistrial in the murder case against a man charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of three men at a local coin and precious metals shop. KTVA-TV reports prosecutors plan to start over with the case against Anthony Pisano. His mistrial was declared Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Pisano, 45, faces felony charges including three counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Steven Cook, 31, an owner of The Bullion Brothers, and building tenants Kenneth Hartman, 48, and Daniel McCreadie, 31.

