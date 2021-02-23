      Weather Alert

Judge needs more time for thorny issues in Flint water case

Feb 23, 2021 @ 7:03am

By ED WHITE Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A judge says he needs more time to research whether Genesee County, Michigan, is the proper place to charge a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal. Judge William Crawford II says he’s unsure whether he can make a decision about the work of a senior judge who served as a one-man grand jury and returned an indictment against Rick Snyder. Managers appointed by Snyder to run Flint switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014. But the water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion, resulting in lead contamination. Snyder’s lawyers want two misdemeanors to be dismissed. They argue that the Republican worked in Ingham County, not Genesee County, so the Flint indictment can’t stand.

 

