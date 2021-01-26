      Weather Alert

Judge OKs Weinstein bankruptcy plan with $17M for victims

Jan 26, 2021 @ 8:13am

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has approved a revised Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan that provides about $35 million for creditors, with roughly half that amount going to women who’ve accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The judge approved the plan following a hearing Monday and overruled objections by attorneys representing four women. The settlement amount is $11.5 million less than under a previous bankruptcy plan. That plan was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers.

 

