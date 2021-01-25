Judge orders Alaska governor to allow writer at press events
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of an online political writer who was prevented by Alaska’s governor from attending press conferences. Anchorage Daily News reports that Judge Joshua Kindred issued an injunction requiring Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy to invite Jeff Landfield to media briefings. The former independent state Senate candidate and operator of The Alaska Landmine website sued Dunleavy over being excluded from the governor’s media events. The judge ruled Landfield had been denied due process. The judge wrote in the order that members of the media have the right under the First Amendment to be invited to press conferences.