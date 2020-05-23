Judge orders Los Angeles to move thousands of homeless
By ROBERT JABLON Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Los Angeles city and county to move thousands of homeless people living near freeways after an agreement on a plan fell through. The judge on Friday set a Sept. 1 deadline to provide shelter for an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people camping near freeway ramps and overpasses. The city and county have to have a preliminary plan ready by June 12. The judge says homeless people near freeways are at special risk from pollution and being injured by a car. Last week, Carter gave the city and county until Friday to come up with a plan for providing “humane” housing.