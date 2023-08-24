KWHL KWHL Logo

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s Royalties Paid To His Victims

August 24, 2023 5:03AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

R. Kelly is currently in a North Carolina prison serving a 20 to 30-year sentence for racketeering, sexual exploitation of minors, and child pornography. Now a judge has ruled that the $500,000 in royalties that Universal Music Group is holding for Kelly must be paid to his victims.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, in Brooklyn, says Kelly’s outstanding restitution balance is $506,950.26 — and Universal is currently sitting on $567,444.19. The same judge previously ordered Kelly to surrender almost $28,000 in his prison inmate account and apply it to his unpaid fines.

