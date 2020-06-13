      Weather Alert

Judge orders Seattle to stop using tear gas during protests

Jun 12, 2020 @ 6:51pm

By LISA BAUMANN Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests. The two-week order Friday is a victory for groups who say authorities overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. The mayor and police chief have apologized. But the police chief has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing projectiles and ignoring orders to disperse.

