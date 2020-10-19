      Weather Alert

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Oct 19, 2020 @ 10:18am

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has reimposed an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places to 25% of capacity. The capacity limits order was issued Oct. 6 in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. But a judge blocked the order Oct. 14 after Tavern League of Wisconsin challenged it, arguing the order amounts to a “defacto closure” order for the bars and restaurants it represents. Barron County Judge James Babler on Monday declined the Tavern League’s request to keep the ruling on hold while the lawsuit is pending.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus