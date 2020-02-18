Judge refuses to delay sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone
WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has refused to delay sentencing for Republican political operative Roger Stone while she considers his request for a new trial. That sets up a crossroads moment later this week in an extraordinary case marked by a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations of interference against Stone’s longtime ally, President Donald Trump. Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering in connection with the House investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. The prosecutors quit the case after Attorney General William Barr last week softened their sentencing recommendation.