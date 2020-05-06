      Weather Alert

Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary on June 23

May 5, 2020 @ 6:01pm

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says the New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional. Judge Analisa Torres ruled Tuesday. She heard arguments a day earlier as lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary. The judge said there is enough time before the primary occurs to figure out how to carry it out safely. The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23. They cited the coronavirus as a reason to cancel the election since Joe Biden is now unopposed.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand