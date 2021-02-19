      Weather Alert

Judge rules against Alaska governor on appointments debate

Feb 18, 2021 @ 7:15pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has ruled that Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy was barred by law from making recess appointments of the same individuals lawmakers had failed to confirm to the posts. The decision by Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg came Thursday in a case brought in late December by the Legislative Council, which argued that appointments presented by Dunleavy in early 2020 lapsed in December after lawmakers failed to act on them. Attorneys for the state, representing Dunleavy, argued some provisions of law dealing with government appointments were unconstitutional. The Department of Law says it is reviewing the decision.

 

