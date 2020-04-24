      Weather Alert

Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law

Apr 23, 2020 @ 5:00pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a California law requiring background checks to buy ammunition. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez acted Thursday after the California Rifle & Pistol Association asked him to stop the checks and related restrictions on ammo sales. Voters approved toughening California’s already strict firearms laws in 2016, and the restrictions took effect last July. The judge ruled the restrictions violate the right to bear arms. State officials did not immediately say if they will appeal or seek to stay the order.  The ruling abolishes the law at a time when some California gun stores have been ordered shut because of the coronavirus.

