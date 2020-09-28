      Weather Alert

Judge upholds GOP law making absentee voting harder in Iowa

Sep 28, 2020 @ 9:29am

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge is refusing to block a Republican-backed Iowa law that makes it harder for county officials to process absentee ballot applications and more likely that incomplete requests won’t be fulfilled. In an opinion released Monday, Judge Lars Anderson rejects arguments by a Latino civil rights organization and a Democratic Party group that the law is an undue burden on the fundamental right to vote. The ruling is another victory for Republicans who want to limit absentee voting, which begins next week in Iowa. Republicans have already invalidated tens of thousands of absentee ballot applications in three counties.

