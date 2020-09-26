      Weather Alert

Judges: Alaska Native corporations ineligible for aid funds

Sep 25, 2020 @ 6:04pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled Alaska Native corporations are not eligible to receive a share of the $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding set aside for tribes. The three-judge panel found an Alaska Native corporation cannot qualify as an Indian tribe under a 1975 federal law unless it has been federally recognized as one. The judges ruled that no Alaska Native corporations have been recognized as an Indian tribe. It was not immediately clear if the decision would be appealed. After-hour messages were left for the U.S. Justice Department.

