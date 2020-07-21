      Weather Alert

Judges rule Alaska institute wait list prevents due process

Jul 21, 2020 @ 9:19am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State prosecutors have dropped at least one criminal case because overcrowding at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute caused wait times so long that due process protections were violated. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the Alaska Court of Appeals ruled the case of a mentally incompetent Juneau man had to be dismissed because he was imprisoned for nearly a year while awaiting space in the Anchorage mental health institute. State law requires residents accused of felonies who are deemed mentally incompetent to undergo treatment in an attempt for them to be competent for trial. A judge decides whether treatment is required in misdemeanor cases.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand