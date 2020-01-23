Juneau approves $250K cleanup of illegal Alaska junkyard
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau, Alaska, city officials have voted to spend $250,000 to hire contractors to cleanup an illegal junkyard they have been trying to shut down for at least four years. Juneau Empire reported Friday that the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly made the decision last week after Dale Losselyong failed to sufficiently comply with court orders to clean up his property. City officials say there are about 260 derelict vehicles on Losselyong’s property where he has ran an illegal junkyard and car repair and sales business since at least 2016. Officials say the property is not zoned for commercial activity. Losselyong could not immediately be reached for comment.