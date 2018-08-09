Juneau at odds with owners of driveway through city park

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau officials are at odds with the owners of a house that has long had a driveway running through a city park.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the city Parks and Recreation Department has $90,000 to spend on rebuilding the playground in Chicken Yard Park, but it considering scrapping the park unless the driveway issue is resolved.

Department Director George Schaaf says an ordinance prohibits vehicles driving through the park, but the owners say they’ve been allowed to do it for years.

Vicki Van Fleet, who owns the house, says the city has threatened to block the driveway, which was built before the park existed.

Chris Mertl, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, says the next step is to have residents and officials meet to develop solutions.

—

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

