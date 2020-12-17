Juneau extends mask mandate until at least June 2021
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A mask mandate for Juneau has been extended for at least six more months. The ordinance passed by the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly on Monday upholds the requirement that masks must be worn in all indoor public settings and outdoors when within six feet of other people. Alaska is one of 12 states as of Wednesday without a statewide mask mandate. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that while he acknowledges the efficacy of masks, which has been corroborated by studies from the CDC and World Health Organization, the issue is best delegated to local governments.