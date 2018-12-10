Juneau man and dog struck, killed as they cross busy street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 74-year-old Juneau pedestrian and his dog were killed as they crossed a busy street toward a downtown harbor.

Michael Mason Sheehan was struck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday by a small SUV as he crossed Egan Drive toward Harris Harbor.

The dog died immediately. Sheehan was rushed to Bartlett Regional Hospital, where he died.

Police say the 63-year-old driver was heading downtown and showed no signs of impairment.

Police made two arrests. A 64-year-old man tried to drive through a police barricade and was charged with driving under the influence.

A 58-year-old pedestrian became incensed when told to walk around the crash scene by an Alaska State Trooper. Police say he pulled a knife on the officer and was held on an assault charge.

