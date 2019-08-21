      Weather Alert

Juneau resident dies in home fire that started in kitchen

Aug 21, 2019 @ 11:38am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Juneau resident died in a fire that started in a home kitchen.

Juneau fire marshal Dan Jager in an announcement says the fire broke out Monday night at a Mendenhall Valley home.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not immediately released. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy in Anchorage.

The fire is not considered suspicious. Jager says the fire started on a kitchen countertop.

Investigators seized a melted appliance for additional examination as a possible ignition source.

Multiple neighbors tried to rescue the victim and performed CPR until fire personnel arrived.

The fire department warned residents not to put themselves in danger in attempted rescues from burning buildings without protective equipment and proper air supplies because they could be harmed.

