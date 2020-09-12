      Weather Alert

Juneau suspends indoor bar service due to COVID-19 outbreak

Sep 12, 2020 @ 12:25pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The city of Juneau has issued an emergency public health order mandating that all bars must close indoor service starting Saturday at noon. The move comes after local public health officials reported that two more people in the city tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after being in a bar. KTOO-FM reports at least 13 people have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus after one large gathering that many local bartenders attended in late August. The order also requires restaurants to hold at most 50% of their normal indoor capacity and to only accept customers who have made reservations. The order will be in place for at least 15 days.

